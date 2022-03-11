Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $17.49, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 21.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Norwegian Cruise Line will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.72, up 15.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $793.35 million, up 25491.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.57 per share and revenue of $5.52 billion, which would represent changes of +80.55% and +751.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 413.66% lower. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.