Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed the most recent trading day at $21.09, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 6.62% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Norwegian Cruise Line as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Norwegian Cruise Line is projected to report earnings of -$1.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $585.37 million, up 6010.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

