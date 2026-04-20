Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed the most recent trading day at $20.26, moving -3.48% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.24% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 10.77% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.42%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Norwegian Cruise Line in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.16, reflecting a 128.57% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.34 billion, reflecting a 10.19% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.33 per share and a revenue of $10.56 billion, signifying shifts of +10.43% and +7.43%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% lower. Right now, Norwegian Cruise Line possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.84, so one might conclude that Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that NCLH has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 156, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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