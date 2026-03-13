Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $18.87, marking a -3.03% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.

The cruise operator's stock has dropped by 16.3% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Norwegian Cruise Line in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, up 128.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.33 billion, indicating a 9.7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.44 per share and a revenue of $10.6 billion, signifying shifts of +15.64% and +7.87%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.35% lower. At present, Norwegian Cruise Line boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Norwegian Cruise Line is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.68, which means Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that NCLH currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.48. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NCLH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.