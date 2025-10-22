Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed the most recent trading day at $23.63, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Shares of the cruise operator witnessed a loss of 6.45% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 0.52%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Norwegian Cruise Line in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 4, 2025. On that day, Norwegian Cruise Line is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.02 billion, up 7.48% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.1 per share and a revenue of $10.05 billion, signifying shifts of +15.38% and +6.04%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.09% higher. Norwegian Cruise Line presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.47, which means Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that NCLH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.24.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

