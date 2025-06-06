Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) ending at $19.56, denoting a +1.09% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.03% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.2%.

The the stock of cruise operator has risen by 8.22% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Norwegian Cruise Line in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.51, reflecting a 27.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.55 billion, indicating a 7.45% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.05 per share and a revenue of $10.07 billion, indicating changes of +12.64% and +6.21%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% lower within the past month. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Norwegian Cruise Line has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.46 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.77 of its industry.

We can also see that NCLH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.