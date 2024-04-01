Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) standing at $20.94, reflecting a +0.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 8.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Norwegian Cruise Line will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.11, reflecting a 136.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.22 billion, up 22.09% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and a revenue of $9.37 billion, representing changes of +78.57% and +9.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 12.07% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Norwegian Cruise Line is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Norwegian Cruise Line is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.71. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.74.

Meanwhile, NCLH's PEG ratio is currently 0.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Leisure and Recreation Services industry stood at 1.3 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.