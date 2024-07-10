Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) reached $18.75, with a +0.48% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.18%.

The cruise operator's stock has climbed by 6.63% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Norwegian Cruise Line in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.34, indicating a 13.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.37 billion, reflecting a 7.44% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.43 per share and a revenue of $9.35 billion, representing changes of +104.29% and +9.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.68.

Investors should also note that NCLH has a PEG ratio of 0.25 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

