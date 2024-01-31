Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $17.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

The the stock of cruise operator has fallen by 3.6% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Norwegian Cruise Line in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Norwegian Cruise Line is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 93.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.99 billion, up 30.83% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.94% decrease. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Norwegian Cruise Line is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.2. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.22.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, finds itself in the top 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

