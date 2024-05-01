News & Insights

Norwegian Cruise Line Increases 2024 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has increased its full year adjusted net income guidance to $680 million from prior guidance of $635 million, and adjusted EPS guidance to $1.32 from prior guidance of $1.23. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.30. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company expects: adjusted EPS of approximately $0.32; and adjusted net income of approximately $160 million. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.31.

First quarter GAAP net income was $17.4 million or $0.04 per share compared to a net loss of $159.3 million or $0.38 per share, last year. Adjusted profit per share was $0.16, compared to a loss of $0.30. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.11, for the quarter.

Total revenue was $2.2 billion, a 20% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Analysts on average had estimated $2.24 billion in revenue.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line are down 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

