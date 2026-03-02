Markets
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Stock Drops Over Lower Earnings In Q4

March 02, 2026 — 10:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) are moving down around 10 percent on Monday morning trading following the announcement of fourth-quarter earnings, which declined to $14.25 million, or $0.03 per share from last year's $254.54 million, or $0.52 per share.

The company's shares are currently trading at $22.17 on the New York Stock Exchange, down 10.55 percent. The stock opened at $22.61 and has dropped as low as $21.62 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $14.21 to $27.18.

However, the company's revenue for the period rose 6.4 percent, to $2.244 billion from $2.109 billion, last year

