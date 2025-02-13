Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Report Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will report Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will be accessible via the Company’s Investor Relations website, and a replay will be available for 30 days afterward. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings operates three cruise brands—Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises—managing a total of 32 ships with around 66,500 berths and offering itineraries to about 700 destinations worldwide. The company plans to expand its fleet by adding 13 new ships by 2036, increasing its berth capacity by approximately 41,000.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is set to report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, indicating ongoing transparency and communication with investors.

The company is expecting to add 13 additional ships through 2036, which will significantly increase its fleet capacity and enhance growth potential.

NCLH operates a diverse range of brands, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, positioning the company as a leader in the global cruise market.

Potential volatility in financial performance may raise concerns among investors, as the upcoming financial results announcement could reveal weaknesses in profitability or operational challenges.

When will Norwegian Cruise Line report its financial results?

Norwegian Cruise Line will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, at 6:30 a.m. ET.

How can I listen to the conference call on February 27?

The conference call can be accessed via the Company's Investor Relations website at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Is a replay of the financial results call available?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

What brands are included under Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

How many ships does Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings operate?

The company operates a combined fleet of 32 ships with approximately 66,500 berths, with plans to expand further.

$NCLH Insider Trading Activity

$NCLH insiders have traded $NCLH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCLH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARRY SOMMER (Pres. & CEO of NCLH) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $2,918,917 .

. DANIEL S FARKAS (EVP GC, CDO & Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 76,820 shares for an estimated $1,700,239 .

. FAYE L. ASHBY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 38,344 shares for an estimated $1,046,699

ANDREA DEMARCO (Pres. RSSC) sold 29,000 shares for an estimated $805,057

MARK KEMPA (EVP & CFO) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $417,918

ZILLAH BYNG-THORNE purchased 7,930 shares for an estimated $197,060

$NCLH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 303 institutional investors add shares of $NCLH stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Investor Relations and Media Contacts















Sarah Inmon







(786) 812-3233











InvestorRelations@nclcorp.com













