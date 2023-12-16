Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Price Target Increased by 6.45% to 17.95

The average one-year price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) has been revised to 17.95 / share. This is an increase of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 16.86 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.64 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.83% from the latest reported closing price of 20.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 999 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCLH is 0.12%, a decrease of 18.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.91% to 325,727K shares. The put/call ratio of NCLH is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 35,899K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,777K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 20.12% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 30,374K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,849K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,183K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,175K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 21.37% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,949K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,951K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 20.64% over the last quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.

