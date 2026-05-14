Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Price Target Decreased by 12.24% to 22.32

The average one-year price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) has been revised to $22.32 / share. This is a decrease of 12.24% from the prior estimate of $25.43 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.98% from the latest reported closing price of $16.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. This is an decrease of 381 owner(s) or 36.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCLH is 0.12%, an increase of 28.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 439,775K shares. The put/call ratio of NCLH is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 29,982K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,178K shares , representing a decrease of 87.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 33.12% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 29,617K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 21,954K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,727K shares , representing an increase of 83.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 14.73% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 19,703K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company.

Ariel Investments holds 14,351K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,084K shares , representing an increase of 15.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 8.69% over the last quarter.

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