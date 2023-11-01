Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH):

Earnings: $345.87 million in Q3 vs. -$295.39 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.71 in Q3 vs. -$0.70 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $387.95 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.70 per share Revenue: $2.54 billion in Q3 vs. $1.62 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.15) Full year EPS guidance: $0.73

