Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH):

-Earnings: -$845.89 million in Q3 vs. -$677.37 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.29 in Q3 vs. -$2.50 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$801.40 million or -$2.17 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$2.09 per share -Revenue: $153.08 million in Q3 vs. $6.52 million in the same period last year.

