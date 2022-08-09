Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Q2 Loss Decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) announced Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$509.32 million, or -$1.22 per share. This compares with -$717.78 million, or -$1.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$478.26 million or -$1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26964.2% to $1.18 billion from $4.36 million last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$509.32 Mln. vs. -$717.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.22 vs. -$1.94 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $1.18 Bln vs. $4.36 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.5 to $1.6 bln

