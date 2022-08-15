Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) insiders need another US$97k to breakeven on a US$1.5m stock purchase even after recent gains

Insiders who bought US$1.5m worth of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 7.2% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$97k but in since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

The Independent Chairman of the Board Russell Galbut made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$15.25 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$14.16. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Russell Galbut was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NCLH Insider Trading Volume August 15th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.6% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings shares, worth about US$38m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

