News & Insights

Markets
NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

October 31, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $474.932 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $345.868 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $511.942 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $2.806 billion from $2.536 billion last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $474.932 Mln. vs. $345.868 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.95 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.806 Bln vs. $2.536 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NCLH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.