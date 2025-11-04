Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) announced earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $419.30 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $474.93 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $595.81 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $2.938 billion from $2.807 billion last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $419.30 Mln. vs. $474.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue: $2.938 Bln vs. $2.807 Bln last year.

The company updated the FY25 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.10 from previous guidance of $2.05.

