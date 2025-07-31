Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) reported earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $29.99 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $163.44 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $257.27 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $2.517 billion from $2.372 billion last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.99 Mln. vs. $163.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $2.517 Bln vs. $2.372 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.14 Full year EPS guidance: $2.05

