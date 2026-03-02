Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Profit Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $14.25 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $254.54 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $130.42 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $2.244 billion from $2.109 billion last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.25 Mln. vs. $254.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $2.244 Bln vs. $2.109 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.