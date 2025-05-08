Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings appoints Linda P. Jojo as independent director, enhancing board expertise in technology and customer solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced the appointment of Linda P. Jojo to its Board of Directors as an independent director, effective May 7, 2025. With this addition, the Board now has nine members, eight of whom are independent. Jojo, who has over 30 years of experience in IT, cybersecurity, and customer experience, previously held senior roles at United Airlines, where she drove major digital transformation efforts. Her expertise is expected to enhance the Board's focus on technology and customer solutions. Jojo has also served in key positions at several other companies and currently serves on multiple corporate boards. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings operates three cruise brands and plans to expand its fleet significantly in the coming years.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Linda P. Jojo as an independent director increases the Board size to nine members, enhancing governance and board diversity.

Ms. Jojo brings over 30 years of leadership experience in IT, cybersecurity, and customer experience, which is valuable for driving digital innovation and growth strategies.

The strategic addition of Ms. Jojo to the Technology, Environmental, Safety and Security Committee aligns with NCLH's focus on advancing technology and customer solutions at a crucial time for the company.

Potential Negatives

Increasing the board size to nine members, while only one member is non-independent, may raise concerns about the effectiveness of board oversight and diversity of viewpoints.

While appointing a new director with extensive experience seems positive, it may also indicate a prior lack of expertise in technology and customer solutions at the board level.

Adding a new board member suggests that there may have been gaps in leadership or strategic direction that needed to be addressed, potentially reflecting negatively on current board performance.

FAQ

Who is Linda P. Jojo?

Linda P. Jojo is the newly appointed independent director on the Board of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

What experience does Linda P. Jojo bring to NCLH's Board?

She has over 30 years of leadership experience in IT, cybersecurity, and customer experience, including roles at United Airlines.

What is the significance of her appointment?

Her appointment enhances the Board's expertise in technology and customer solutions at a critical time for NCLH.

How many members are on the Board of NCLH?

The Board of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has increased to nine members, with eight being independent directors.

What positions has Ms. Jojo held previously?

She previously served in senior roles at United Airlines, Rogers Communications, and General Electric, focusing on technology and operations.

Full Release



MIAMI, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) today announced the appointment of Linda P. Jojo to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) as an independent director, effective May 7, 2025. Ms. Jojo will also serve as a member of the Technology, Environmental, Safety and Security Committee. With Ms. Jojo’s appointment, the size of the Board has increased to nine members and eight of the nine members are independent.





Ms. Jojo brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in IT, cybersecurity, and customer experience to our Board. She most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at United Airlines Holdings, Inc., where she led customer operations, digital transformation, and service innovation initiatives. Prior to that, she served as Executive Vice President, Technology and Chief Digital Officer, and as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, overseeing major modernization efforts that positioned technology as a key driver of growth at United.





"Ms. Jojo’s appointment is a strategic move to enhance our Board’s expertise in technology and customer solutions at a pivotal time for NCLH," said Harry Sommer, President and CEO at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. "Her extensive leadership experience will be invaluable as we continue to advance our digital innovation and growth strategies across our three award-winning brands."





Earlier in her career, Ms. Jojo held senior leadership roles at Rogers Communications, Energy Future Holdings, Flowserve Corporation, and General Electric Company, where she led enterprise-wide technology and operational initiatives across multiple industries. She currently serves on the boards of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and Hero Digital LLC. Ms. Jojo holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.







About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.







Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 33 ships and approximately 70,050 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH expects to add 12 additional ships across its three brands through 2036, which will add over 37,500 berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit



www.nclhltd.com



.





Investor Relations & Media Contact





Sarah Inmon





(786) 812-3233







NCLHmedia@nclcorp.com









