NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HLDGS Earnings Results: $NCLH Reports Quarterly Earnings

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HLDGS ($NCLH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, beating estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $2,109,370,000, missing estimates of $2,146,984,872 by $-37,614,872.

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HLDGS insiders have traded $NCLH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCLH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARRY SOMMER (Pres. & CEO of NCLH) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,466,560

DANIEL S FARKAS (EVP GC, CDO & Sec'y) sold 46,820 shares for an estimated $1,157,479

FAYE L. ASHBY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 38,344 shares for an estimated $1,046,699

ANDREA DEMARCO (Pres. RSSC) sold 29,000 shares for an estimated $805,057

MARK KEMPA (EVP & CFO) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $417,918

ZILLAH BYNG-THORNE purchased 7,930 shares for an estimated $197,060

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 327 institutional investors add shares of NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

