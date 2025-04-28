NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HLDGS Earnings Preview: Recent $NCLH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HLDGS ($NCLH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,186,524,081 and earnings of $0.09 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NCLH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HLDGS insiders have traded $NCLH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCLH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARRY SOMMER (Pres. & CEO of NCLH) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,466,560

DANIEL S FARKAS (EVP GC, CDO & Sec'y) sold 46,820 shares for an estimated $1,157,479

FAYE L. ASHBY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 38,344 shares for an estimated $1,046,699

ANDREA DEMARCO (Pres. RSSC) sold 29,000 shares for an estimated $805,057

MARK KEMPA (EVP & CFO) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $417,918

ZILLAH BYNG-THORNE purchased 7,930 shares for an estimated $197,060

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 328 institutional investors add shares of NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HLDGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NCLH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HLDGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NCLH forecast page.

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HLDGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NCLH recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NCLH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $35.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $36.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $30.0 on 11/01/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.