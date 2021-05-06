Norwegian Cruise Line forecasts quarterly loss as revenue slumps

May 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N on Thursday forecast a loss in its second quarter after revenue in the previous three months slumped more than 99%.

Total revenue in the first quarter ended March 31 came in at $3.1 million, hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought the cruise industry to a near standstill.

