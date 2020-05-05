Norwegian Cruise Line flags cash crunch, going concern risks

May 5 (Reuters) - Cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N said on Tuesday it does not have enough cash to meet its obligations in the next year and raised doubts about its ability to keep running its operations.

The company was evaluating strategies to increase its liquidity, it said in a regulatory filing.

Norwegian Cruise and rivals Carnival Corp CCL.N and Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N have been among the worst-hit companies by the coronavirus crisis, bleeding cash and scrambling for funds to ride out the slowdown.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

