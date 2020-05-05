NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line flags cash crunch, going concern risks

Contributor
Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it does not have enough cash to meet its obligations in the next year and raised doubts about its ability to keep running its operations.

May 5 (Reuters) - Cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N said on Tuesday it does not have enough cash to meet its obligations in the next year and raised doubts about its ability to keep running its operations.

The company was evaluating strategies to increase its liquidity, it said in a regulatory filing.

Norwegian Cruise and rivals Carnival Corp CCL.N and Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N have been among the worst-hit companies by the coronavirus crisis, bleeding cash and scrambling for funds to ride out the slowdown.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NCLH CCL RCL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters