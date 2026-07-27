Norwegian Cruise Line Is Down 19% This Year and Reports Earnings July 30. Is Now the Time to Buy?

Key Points

Norwegian Cruise Line shares have pulled back, largely on the impact of Mideast tensions on fuel costs and passenger demand.

That's not to say Norwegian will again disappoint when it next reports quarterly results this week, but shares in competitor Carnival may represent a stronger long-term opportunity.

Similarly priced but with lower leverage and a 1.7% dividend, Carnival may beat out Norwegian Cruise Line when it comes to risk/reward proposition.

10 stocks we like better than Norwegian Cruise Line ›

Over the past 12 months, shares in cruise line operator Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) have fallen by nearly 19%. As has been the case with other cruise ship stocks, concerns about the impact of Mideast geopolitical tensions on fuel prices and passenger demand played a big part in these declines.

Later this week, Norwegian Cruise Line reports its latest quarterly results. However, whether the results are strong or weak, I believe there is a much stronger long-term opportunity in this sector than Norwegian.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Norwegian Cruise Line reports results for the June quarter pre-market on July 30. Sell-side estimates call for earnings of $0.39 per share, or around a 23.5% decrease from the prior year's quarter. Already aware of forecast declines, investors likely will pay greater attention to guidance updates.

Last quarter, again due to the Mideast conflict, Norwegian's management walked back its full-year 2026 forecast, anticipating earnings between $1.45 and $1.79 per share, a far cry from prior guidance, which called for full-year earnings as much as $2.38 per share. Still, even a slight adjustment, such as tightening the earnings range, could have a strong positive impact on sentiment toward the stock.

Although there could be a post-earnings rally, if the latest numbers prove better than anticipated, I would still skip Norwegian shares.

Trading for around 11 times forward earnings, it trades at a steep discount to competitor Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), which trades for 17 times forward earnings. However, you can also pick up Carnival (NYSE: CCL) at a similar forward multiple as Norwegian. Not only that, Carnival is far less levered and currently pays a dividend, with a forward yield of around 1.7%.

Simply put, Carnival Cruise Lines stock represents a stronger risk/reward proposition and hence should be considered a contender for those bullish on the cruise line industry in the long term.

Should you buy stock in Norwegian Cruise Line right now?

Before you buy stock in Norwegian Cruise Line, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Norwegian Cruise Line wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $377,990!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,518!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 896% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2026.

Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.