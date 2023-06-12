Norwegian Cruise Line Adds 8% In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) are climbing more than 8% Monday morning at $18.59.

The company today said it appointed cruise industry veteran Patrik Dahlgren as the its new Executive Vice President, Vessel Operations.

Dahlgren is expected to oversee marine and technical operations, hotel operations, entertainment, cruise programs and security across NCLH's three brands.

NCLH has traded in the range of $10.31 - $18.67 in the last 52 weeks.

