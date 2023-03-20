Norwegian Cruise Holdings CEO to retire

Adds details from release

March 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N said on Monday that its chief executive officer, Frank Del Rio, has decided to retire.

The company said that Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Harry Sommer, 55, will succeed Del Rio, who will step down on June 30.

Del Rio became the president and CEO of the company in January 2015.

