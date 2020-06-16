Norwegian Cruise further extends trip suspensions until September

June 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N said on Tuesday it was further extending suspension of its voyages through end of September due to the COVID-19 crisis, sending its shares down about 7% after the bell.

The cruise operator and peers Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N and Carnival Corp CCL.N earlier extended trip suspensions until July 31 amid sailing curbs. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first imposed a "no-sail" order in March.

The industry has faced the brunt of the health crisis as major outbreaks on ships were blamed for spreading the disease, resulting in government-mandated no-sail orders and trip cancellations.

Norwegian Cruise said it was also cancelling some voyages through October 2020, including Canada and New England sailings, due to travel and port restrictions.

Shares of Royal Caribbean and Carnival also fell more than 5% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

