Norwegian Cruise expects strong 2022 bookings

Adds background, details on bookings

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N on Thursday suggested a recovery in demand in 2022, after the cruise operator posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.

A nearly year-long sailing hiatus imposed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had robbed cruise operators of customers and forced them to raise high-interest-rate debt of billions to keep their heads above water.

Earlier this month, Norwegian Cruise extended the suspension of all voyages globally through May 31 as it continued to work on its plan to meet the requirements of the Conditional Sailing Order issued by CDC.

Norwegian said targeted monthly cash burn was about $190 million per month on average during the suspension of operations, and that it had cash and cash equivalents of $3.3 billion as of Dec. 31.

The Florida-based company said 2022 booking trends were very positive driven by strong pent up demand, and even though it was still early in the booking cycle, the overall levels for the first half of 2022 were markedly ahead of that of 2019.

On an adjusted basis, Norwegian lost $2.33 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of a loss of $2.17 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

