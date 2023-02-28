US Markets
Norwegian Cruise beats revenue estimates on strong travel demand

February 28, 2023 — 07:03 am EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand for leisure travel and on-board spending by well-to-do Americans.

The U.S. cruise operator's fourth-quarter revenue rose to $1.52 billion from $487.4 million a year earlier, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.50 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

