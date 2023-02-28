Norwegian Cruise beats revenue estimates on strong travel demand

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand for leisure travel and on-board spending by well-to-do Americans.

The U.S. cruise operator's fourth-quarter revenue rose to $1.52 billion from $487.4 million a year earlier, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.50 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

