Norwegian crown weakens as cbank says FX stronger than expected

Julien Ponthus Reuters
LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown slumped across the board on Thursday after the country's central bank said the currency is now stronger than it assumed in its June report.

At 0828 GMT, the crown was down 0.4% against the euro EURNOK=D3 at 10.5900 while it lost 0.6% against the dollar NOK=D3 at 8.9555.

Norway's central bank earlier announced that it kept its key policy interest rate on hold at a record low zero percent, as expected, and added the economy was broadly developing in line with expectations. L8N2FG0VH

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

