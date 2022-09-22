US Markets

Norwegian crown dips after central bank hikes as expected

Tommy Reggiori Wilkes Reuters
The Norwegian crown fell slightly against the euro on Thursday after the central bank hiked interest rates by an expected 50 basis points, and said there may be a more gradual approach to tightening ahead.

The crown was last at 10.234 EURNOK=D3, leaving the euro up half a percent on the day. Before the rate announcement, the crown traded around 10.21. The dollar was also higher versus the crown and last up 0.2% at 10.38 crowns NOK=D3.

