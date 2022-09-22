Norwegian crown dips after central bank hikes as expected

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown fell slightly against the euro on Thursday after the central bank hiked interest rates by an expected 50 basis points, and said there may be a more gradual approach to tightening ahead.

The crown was last at 10.234 EURNOK=D3, leaving the euro up half a percent on the day. Before the rate announcement, the crown traded around 10.21. The dollar was also higher versus the crown and last up 0.2% at 10.38 crowns NOK=D3.

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

