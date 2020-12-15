- Norwegian boosts bond offering as vaccine drives confidence

Adds comments

By David Bell

NEW YORK, December 15 (IFR) - NCL Corporation, a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, enjoyed a strong reception for a five-year unsecured bond offering on Tuesday as hopes of a vaccine roll-out underpinned investor demand despite the recent announcement of further delays to the resumption of its cruises

NCL was one of eight issuers expected to price debt in the high-yield bond market on Tuesday, but a busy calendar was no obstacle. The company managed to upsize the bond sale to US$850m from an initial US$500m and tighten pricing to 5.875%, inside initial talk of 6.00%-6.25%.

The deal followed a heavily oversubscribed unsecured debt offering from competitor Carnival on November 20, which priced a US$1.425bn 2026 note at 7.625%.

Both issuers have been able to capitalize on the euphoric response of investors towards Covid-impacted areas as news about the development and roll-out of vaccines evolved over the past month.

"Certainly cruises have become more investable with the vaccine as you have some endgame in sight, and people will start to feel more comfortable getting back on a cruise ship," said Seth Meyer, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson.

The 5.25-year senior unsecured bullet note was the company's third bond offering since March, but this is the first time it has issued unsecured debt since the pandemic took hold.

NCL last tapped the market in July when it raised US$750m of 5.5-year secured paper at 10.25%, which carried Ba2/BB ratings. The 10.25% 2026s have climbed from a cash price of around 103 in early November to 116.5 as of December 11, for a yield of 5.27%.

Investors hope that vaccines will spur a quicker return to normal for leisure and travel industries.

“The comeback in leisure travel is a lot easier to predict than business travel," said Tom Graff, head of fixed income at Brown Advisory. "Consumers would want to take a vacation in 2021 badly. Theme parks and resorts could be pretty full in 2021."

There is still uncertainty however on when cruises can return after Norwegian announced a further delay in the resumption of cruises on December 2.

All voyages with departure dates through February 28, 2021 are on pause and some of its cruise lines are suspended through March 31, the company said.

"With cruise lines, are you going to have the staying power after Covid? I think the ones that were aggressive early on to issue equities, even though it was painful and dilutive, that’s what bond investors want to see," said Brown.

"They see that management are taking the risk and are committed to dealing with long-term concerns, not just dodging bullets.”

Norwegian said it is burning around US$150m of cash per month and that this will increase to an average of US$175m in the fourth quarter, due to the timing of interest expenses. Cash burn could be higher, the company said, as vessels and staff are readied for a return to service.

The new bonds are being offered on an unsecured basis, but benefit from a guarantee from certain subsidiaries, according to filings.

The company carries Caa1/B unsecured ratings from Moody's and S&P.

The cruise line noted in an SEC filing Tuesday that it expected to receive a one notch downgrade on its unsecured rating from S&P to B- as a result of the new bond offering.

S&P put its B unsecured rating on ratings watch negative on Tuesday, based on slower than expected resumption of sailing and higher than anticipated cash burn.

JP Morgan headlined a 16 bank roster of bookrunners on the bond offering. The banks are expected to price the bonds later today.

Additional reporting by Richard Leong.

(Reporting by David Bell; Editing by Jack Doran and Paul Kilby)

