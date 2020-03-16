Norwegian banks must reconsider dividend plans, regulator says

Adds detail

OSLO, March 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks should reconsider their dividend plans as well as share buyback schemes in light of the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the country's bank regulator (FSA) wrote in a letter on Monday.

Most banks have already proposed significant payments for 2019, and are due to hold shareholder meetings in the coming weeks to approve the plans.

"In the time since boards made their proposals, the assumptions on which they were based have completely changed ... the chance of a serious economic setback internationally and in Norway must be taken into account," the FSA wrote.

"In this situation, it's important that banks are able to absorb the significant losses that could arise from their lending in the time ahead, while at the same time being able to lend to credit-worthy clients," it added.

The FSA said all banks were given a March 23 deadline to outline its revised plans.

The shares of DNB DNB.OL, Norway's biggest bank, fell 5.9% in early trade, slightly underperforming a 5% drop in Norway's benchmark stock index .OSEBX.

DNB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

