Norwegian bank DNB to buy back up to 1.5% of its shares

July 17, 2023 — 01:37 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, July 17 (Reuters) - Norway's DNB DNB.OL will launch a programme to buy back up to 1.5% of its shares, the bank said on Monday.

The purpose of the buyback is to optimise the bank's capital structure, by reducing the common equity tier 1 capital ratio by about 0.50%, it said in a statement.

