Norwegian bank DNB to buy back up to 1.5% of its shares

COPENHAGEN, July 17 (Reuters) - Norway's DNB DNB.OL will launch a programme to buy back up to 1.5% of its shares, the bank said on Monday.

The purpose of the buyback is to optimise the bank's capital structure, by reducing the common equity tier 1 capital ratio by about 0.50%, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

