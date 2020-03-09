Norwegian bank DNB says it is well equipped to face downturn

OSLO, March 9 (Reuters) - Norway's largest bank DNB DNB.OL is well positioned to weather a downturn in global markets, it said on Monday as the impact from coronavirus and a sharp oil price fall hit its shares.

The bank's shares fell 29% in early trade before a partial recovery, trading 12% lower at 1054 GMT.

"DNB is one of the most solid banks in Europe and has over the past 10 years doubled our equity capital. This means we are well equipped to face turbulent times in the market," the bank said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Edmund Blair)

