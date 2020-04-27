Commodities

Norwegian Air's debt plan sharply dilutes stake of current owners

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air's NWC.OL proposed financial rescue plan could leave current shareholders with a combined ownership stake of just 5.2%, details of its proposed debt-to-equity swap showed on Monday.

If approved by bondholders, leasing companies and shareholders, the plan could help Norwegian survive the coronavirus outbreak, which has grounded almost all of its aircraft.

