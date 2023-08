COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air NAS.OL has signed a four-year contract worth 1 billion crowns ($97.55 million) with the Norwegian armed forces, the carrier said in a statement on Wednesday.

($1 = 10.2507 Norwegian crowns)

