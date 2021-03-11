Commodities

Norwegian Air updates offer to creditors in key step towards survival

Terje Solsvik Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

Norwegian Air said it had presented an updated restructuring proposal to creditors on Thursday, a major step in the airline's plan to sharply cut its debt and trim the fleet to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

If approved by a sufficient number of creditors and by Ireland's High Court, the scheme is expected to enable Norwegian to raise new capital and thus allow it to emerge from court-provided bankruptcy protection next month.

