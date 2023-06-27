News & Insights

Norwegian Air to form loyalty program joint venture with hotel group

Credit: REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

June 27, 2023 — 02:42 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, June 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air NAS.OL and Nordic hotels group Strawberry said on Tuesday they plan to form a joint venture company which will provide benefits to the members of the groups' respective loyalty programmes.

"Additional parties will also be invited to join the partnership, further increasing the attractiveness for the companies' customers," Norwegian and Strawberry said.

A final closing of the deal is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

