Norwegian Air swings to full-year profit after restructuring

Contributors
Victoria Klesty Reuters
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published

Norwegian Air reported a full-year profit for 2021 on Friday in a turnaround from losses suffered the previous year, and said booking trends point to busier travel ahead for Europe as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The budget carrier's net result swung to a profit of 1.88 billion Norwegian crowns ($211.4 million) last year from a loss of 23 billion crowns in 2020.

($1 = 8.8931 Norwegian crowns)

