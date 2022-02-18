Norwegian Air swings to full-year profit after restructuring

OSLO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air NAS.OL reported a full-year profit for 2021 on Friday in a turnaround from losses suffered the previous year, and said booking trends point to busier travel ahead for Europe as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The budget carrier's net result swung to a profit of 1.88 billion Norwegian crowns ($211.4 million) last year from a loss of 23 billion crowns in 2020.

($1 = 8.8931 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

