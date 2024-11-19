News & Insights

Norwegian Air Shuttle Launches New Loyalty Currency

November 19, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (GB:0FGH) has released an update.

Norwegian Air Shuttle and Strawberry have introduced Spenn, a new digital loyalty currency designed to streamline the earning and usage of points across various loyalty programs in the Nordic region. With Spenn, members can now gain and utilize points for flights and hotel stays, with plans to expand to more partners in the future. This initiative aims to offer loyalty program members more flexibility and choice, enhancing their overall experience.

