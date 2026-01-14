Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NWARF) Price Target Increased by 11.24% to 1.83

The average one-year price target for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCPK:NWARF) has been revised to $1.83 / share. This is an increase of 11.24% from the prior estimate of $1.65 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.49 to a high of $2.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.00% from the latest reported closing price of $1.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWARF is 0.13%, an increase of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 38,572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 14,825K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,692K shares , representing an increase of 14.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWARF by 27.06% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,007K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,991K shares , representing a decrease of 24.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWARF by 6.01% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 3,747K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,232K shares , representing a decrease of 39.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWARF by 4.94% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 2,969K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,289K shares , representing a decrease of 78.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWARF by 11.41% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1,664K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares , representing an increase of 81.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWARF by 861.09% over the last quarter.

