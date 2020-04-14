Norwegian Air shares drop 60% after proposed debt-for-equity swap

OSLO, April 14 (Reuters) - The share price of Norwegian Air NWC.OL fell by 60% on Tuesday, the first day of trading following the company's proposal of a financial rescue package on April 8.

If approved by creditors and shareholders, the plan would convert $4.3 billion of debt into equity, and also raise some new equity, wiping out much of the remaning value of the company's current shares.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.