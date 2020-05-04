Norwegian Air says lessors support rescue ahead of shareholder vote

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air NWC.OL has won "strong support" from aircraft lessors for its plan to convert debt into equity, the carrier said on Monday, as shareholders prepared to cast their vote on the scheme in a meeting set to begin at 0630 GMT.

With 95% of its fleet grounded amid the coronavirus pandemic, Norwegian Air could run out of cash by mid-May unless shareholders back the plan.

On Sunday it announced that bondholders had signed up to the plan after it was narrowly rejected in a vote on Thursday.

"With the significant contributions from lessors and bondholders, the company expects to convert more than 10 billion crowns ($958 million) in debt to equity," it said in a statement.

The plan will hand majority ownership to the airline's creditors and could leave current shareholders with just 5.2% if they approve the plan, but there is no other alternative, CEO Jacob Schram told independent TV2.

"Without a yes (from shareholders), it will be game over," Schram said.

($1 = 10.4406 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jason Neely)

