Norwegian Air says February traffic rose ten-fold year-on-year

Terje Solsvik Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO, March 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air NAS.OL on Friday reported a ten-fold increase in February passenger traffic compared to the same month last year and said bookings rose to their highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the Nordic region two years ago.

Some 643,000 passengers travelled with Norwegian last month, up from 61,000 in February 2021, and the load factor of its planes in operation rose to 81% this year from 38% a year ago, the budget carrier said.

