Norwegian Air reports Q4 loss, sees strong demand

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

February 16, 2023 — 01:11 am EST

Written by Victoria Klesty and Gwladys Fouche for Reuters ->

OSLO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air NAS.OL reported a net loss in the fourth quarter on Thursday, and said it expected strong demand in the period ahead.

The October-December net result swung to a loss of 119 million crowns ($11.69 million) from a year-ago profit of 112 million, Norwegian said.

