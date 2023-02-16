Norwegian Air reports Q4 loss, sees strong demand

OSLO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air NAS.OL reported a net loss in the fourth quarter on Thursday, and said it expected strong demand in the period ahead.

The October-December net result swung to a loss of 119 million crowns ($11.69 million) from a year-ago profit of 112 million, Norwegian said.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

